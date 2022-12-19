Law Firm Launches New Campaign Just in Time for Wolverines' College Football Playoff Appearance

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest personal injury law firm, announced today it's building upon its extensive Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) collaboration with Michigan Football's student athletes.

Mike Morse, attorney and founder of Mike Morse Law Firm, with University of Michigan Football players Trevor Keegan, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Kristopher Jenkins, and Junior Colson (PRNewswire)

Mike Morse Law Firm Expands NIL Partnerships with University of Michigan Football Student Athletes

Attorney and founder Mike Morse — and his scene-stealing mother, Sue — have collaborated on a series of new TV commercials costarring a quintet of all-star players, including linebacker Mike Morris, center Olusegun Oluwatimi, offensive guard Trevor Keegan, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, and linebacker Junior Colson.

Morris and Oluwatimi have made headlines recently, with Morris being named the Big Ten's Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year and Oluwatimi winning both the Rimington and Outland Trophies.

The law firm's previous NIL ad campaign launched in early November and played on the similarity of the Morris and Morse names.

"The response to our initial NIL partnership with Mike Morris has been overwhelming, so the idea to expand upon it was a no-brainer," said Morse. "We're thrilled to support these incredible, student athletes and work with them on unique ways to promote the Mike Morse Law Firm brand."

The new campaign encompasses not only TV commercials, but also social media and billboards around Metro Detroit. The new commercials are slated to go live just in time for the December 31st VRBO Fiesta Bowl when the No. 2 ranked Wolverines square off against No. 3 TCU for a chance to play in college football's National Championship game.

"This team has made such an impact on the local community," said Morse. "I can't think of a better way to ring in the New Year than with a Wolverine win."

About Mike Morse Law Firm



Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims for three decades. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents, as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its 30,000-plus clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield.

