EIGR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 10, 2021 to October 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. NEWS - EIGR NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants overstated Eiger's clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (ii) defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for the Company's product candidate, peginterferon lambda ; (iii) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (iv) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda's regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

