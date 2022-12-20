Solarize Forsyth Campaign Nears Deadline for Local Property Owners to Sign Up for Free Discount Solar Energy Proposal

CUMMING, Ga., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solarize Forsyth , the community campaign led by a volunteer local renewable energy coalition, is nearing its final deadline – Saturday, Dec. 31 – for property owners to seek a free solar-energy proposal.

The unique Solarize campaign is aimed at making solar energy more affordable for local homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits. By buying solar and battery storage along with others in the community through a group-purchasing program, the campaign enables participants to tap the combined buying power of other Forsyth residents.

There is a limited time to access the lower-than-typical prices being made available through the campaign. To enroll, residents or business owners can simply sign up to receive a free, no-obligation proposal through the program by the end of this month, Dec. 31. A decision whether to proceed with a contract must be complete by March 31, 2023.

In addition to group-buying discounts, federal tax credits may provide an additional 30 percent in valuable savings where applicable.

Solarize campaigns have been adopted in numerous communities around the country since their inception in 2009 as a method to help local residents "go solar" together. Solarize Forsyth is the first such campaign of its kind launched locally.

Following a rigorous evaluation process conducted this past summer, the Solarize Forsyth coalition selected Summit Solar as its exclusive contractor to provide local property owners with quality equipment, installations, and service. Facilitation for the campaign is provided by Solar Crowdsource .

Homes, businesses, and nonprofit organizations with addresses located within Forsyth County and adjacent communities, including Alpharetta, Milton, Johns Creek, Cherokee County, and Dawson County, will automatically qualify for Solarize Forsyth pricing. Interested residents and businesses may visit SolarizeForsyth.net to learn more about the program, access educational information, and/or sign up for a free evaluation of their property's potential for solar power.

About Solarize Forsyth: Solarize Forsyth is a campaign forged and supported by a local public-private coalition involving Kiwanis Club of Forsyth County, Green Cell Atlanta, Resiliency Nexus, Citizens' Climate Lobby - GA Forsyth Chapter, Georgia Interfaith Power & Light, and Environment Georgia with support from Solar Crowdsource. Lowering the cost of solar-energy and battery-storage installations through the power of bulk purchasing, reducing contractor acquisition costs, and transferring those savings to residential and commercial residents is the goal of the campaign, which launched in July 2022.

CONTACT: Ken Haldin, 404-405-2924, ken@solarcrowdsource.com

SOURCE Solar CrowdSource