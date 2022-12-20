ZIPS Car Wash Releases Car Wash Convos™ Featuring Tayven Jackson, University of Tennessee Quarterback

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) announced today the release of its Car Wash Convos™ featuring Tayven Jackson, University of Tennessee Volunteers® freshman quarterback. Car Wash Convos™ is the brand's unique approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), allowing college sports fans to "ride along" for a personality-driven video during the car wash. This campaign launched last month and 10 additional episodes will be released during the 2022-23 college athletics season. ZIPS Car Wash is the Proud Sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers® and the partnership with the university and five additional LEARFIELD properties represents the largest sponsorship of its kind in the car wash industry.

"Tayven is just getting started in his college football career, and while our sponsorship through LEARFIELD allows us to connect school IP with 12 student-athletes' NIL in the first year, it's particularly special to get to partner with a student-athlete at the start of his college journey," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We see Tayven's immense potential and as football season turns into bowl season, we look forward to supporting the Vols and Tayven now and in the years to come," he added.

ZIPS' NIL activation in the first year of the agreement features four student-athletes from the University of Tennessee, including women's basketball forward Rickea Jackson, men's basketball forward Jonas Aidoo, and softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens. Car Wash Convos™ gives fans a glimpse into the lives of these student-athletes during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in their university town. In the videos, student-athletes are interviewed on their off-the-field lives by other student-athletes representing the university all while experiencing a car wash. Tayven's host, Kenzie Couch, is a Senior on the UT Cheer Team pursuing a degree in Public Relations.

"I'm thrilled to be teaming up with such accomplished Tennessee athletes to represent ZIPS Car Wash," said Tayven Jackson. "Car Wash Convos has been a fun way for Vol fans to get to know more about me off the field," he added.

Along with the launch of Tayven Jackson's video, Knoxville ZIPS customers can enjoy a $5 Wash & Dry Car Wash from now until December 31, 2022, with Tayven's Wash Code: 3333, valid at any ZIPS Car Wash in Tennessee. ZIPS owns and operates 20 locations across Knoxville, over 30 locations in Tennessee and over 275 locations across 24 states. To find a location near you, visit zipscarwash.com.

ZIPS will celebrate the Vols heading to the Capital One Orange Bowl with a Pep Rally at ZIPS, 106 Moss Grove in Knoxville on Tuesday, December 27th. Meet Josh & Swain from the Sports Animal from 12pm – 3pm, enter to win a UT prize pack and University of Tennessee Men's Basketball tickets during the event and take photos with the UT Spirit Squad.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide. ZIPS is among the fastest growing express car wash chains in the country, operating more than 275 locations across 24 states. With over 18 years of car washing experience, ZIPS has invested in industry leading technology, creative hiring and training methods, local partnerships, and a laser-focus on customer care as driving forces behind ZIPS growing business model. Our #1 purpose is to make people happy, from our community outreach efforts and fundraising programs to our focus on employees. ZIPS strives for a great, clean, and fun customer experience. To learn more visit: zipscarwash.com.

ABOUT LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD , based in Plano, Texas, is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

