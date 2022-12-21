IGT Achieves Sector-Leading ESG Score from Moody's ESG Solutions

Company in number one position in the North American hotel, leisure goods and services sector

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it received an 'Advanced' environmental, social and governance ("ESG") score from Moody's ESG Solutions. IGT is in the number one position in the hotel, leisure goods and services of North America sector.

This 'Advanced' score was an improvement from IGT's 2021 evaluation and positions the Company in the top four percent of more than 4,800 companies assessed by Moody's ESG Solutions. IGT received the positive assessment for its strong commitments to diversity, environmental strategy, fundamental human and labor rights and health and safety.

"IGT has a dedicated commitment across our organization to advance our sustainability initiatives. Achieving the highest ESG assessment in our sector from such a notable group as Moody's ESG Solutions illustrates how IGT continues to set the standard in gaming for sustainable practices," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "We share this honor with our investors, customers and employees, who have embraced our commitment to advancing our global sustainability initiatives."

Moody's ESG Solutions is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group's comprehensive offering includes ESG scores, climate data, sustainability ratings and sustainable finance certifier services that help fulfill the broad spectrum of ESG-related goals in risk management, equity and credit markets.

For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

