NCD Team Leads Charitable Donations

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCD, a dental and vision insurance company with a focus on providing insurance options that go above and beyond and inspire wellness, recently announced their charitable contributions chosen by members.

"We're committed to our community and to our members, and we're honored to showcase some excellent, world-changing charities and to use our impact to keep Spreading the Smile throughout our communities and across the nation," said Sam Melamed, CEO at NCD.

The top cause identified by our members was the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The holiday season is often a time when people struggle with their mental health. With their mission to "save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," we believe the AFSP is an amazing organization spreading hope and providing resources for those in need. We are pleased to share that NCD has donated $2,500 to the AFSP.

Additionally, our team has chosen to support The Single Parent Project. They are focused on providing support, community and stability for single parents. Our team has elected to donate $1,250 to this amazing cause.

Three additional causes were selected have each received a $750 contribution on behalf of our team:

Operation Kindness, a no-kill animal shelter local to us here in North Texas. In addition to pet adoptions and lifesaving medical care, their programs provide foster care for vulnerable animals, resources for pet owners, affordable veterinary services for community pets, a pet food pantry and volunteer opportunities.

The North Texas Food Bank provides immediate assistance, food pantry, nutrition services and much more to those in the area with food insecurity.

The Make A Wish Foundation creates life-changing wishes for critically ill children. It's the foundation's vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.

About NCD

NCD is dedicated to improving lives by driving better health, providing exceptional experience, and Spreading the Smile. NCD partners with great brands, such as Nationwide, MetLife, VSP, and Careington to bring you comprehensive ancillary benefits. Emerging from a proud legacy of exceptional insurance services, NCD was formed to focus solely on helping members Spread The Smile by providing an incredible insurance experience. NCD is poised to drive better health of its members by providing an exceptional experience and offering amazing coverage across the country.

