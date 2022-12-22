Guidehouse Announces Organizational Updates in 2023

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, today announces organizational updates moving into the New Year. The changes, effective as of January 1, 2023, signify the strategic steps Guidehouse is taking in the company's evolution.

"In under five years, Guidehouse has changed the landscape of our industry, as our dedicated teams continue to drive growth and achieve scale by delivering exceptional client service," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "As we move into 2023, these changes will enhance our capabilities to address clients' complex issues, promote quality, and create opportunities for our people."

The strategic updates are as follows:

Global Investigations and Compliance (GIC) Rebranded and Repositioned as Financial Crime, Fraud and Investigation Services (FFI): Previously part of Guidehouse's Financial Services (FS) segment, GIC is comprised of highly qualified former prosecutors, regulators, compliance officers, technology experts, forensic accountants, and consultants offering financial crime, forensics, and fraud prevention, detection, and resolution services. Our new dedicated FFI business will serve clients across all Guidehouse segments and will be led by Ellen Zimiles, previously Guidehouse FS segment lead. Sal LaScala will continue to lead FFI focused on the FS Segment.

Bill Lewis Returns to Guidehouse as FS Segment Leader: Lewis will work with FS leaders Chris Sicuranza and Sherlonda Goode-Jones who will continue leading the firm's Commercial Banking, Insurance, & Capital Markets (BICM) and Public Sector Financial Services (PSFS) businesses respectively. Bill brings more than thirty years of banking and financial services regulatory experience to this role and previously led the Guidehouse FS segment prior to retiring in 2021.

Merging Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure (ES&I) and State & Local Government (SLG) segments. SLG Segment leader Chris O'Brien will lead this newly combined business and Jan Vrins will shift from his ES&I Segment leader role to the role of growth leader across ES&I. The combination will tap into the significant market and industry solutions synergies that exist across the combined entity in transportation, environment, energy, economic development, and regional governance.

"Our future-focused mindset created an opportunity for us to further integrate our segment structure through a new business model that enables a successfully deliver on our goals, provides best-in-class client service, and cultivates our culture of innovation," added McIntyre.

