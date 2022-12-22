HealthLynked Announces Partnership with L.A. Fitness

HealthLynked Network Members will now have access to all of Fitness International, LLC's locations, including L.A. Fitness clubs throughout the country.

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, is proud to announce a new affiliation agreement with Fitness International, LLC, the operator of L.A. Fitness, City Sports Club, and Esporta Fitness brands. Under the agreement, HealthLynked Network Members will be eligible for discounted memberships at Fitness International's clubs across the U.S. L.A. Fitness is the largest fitness club in the country, with 738 locations and $2.1 billion in revenue last year.

Members' Health Is HealthLynked's Core Objective.

The new partnership with Fitness International highlights one of HealthLynked's core objectives – a focus on the health of its HealthLynked Network Members. By integrating fitness savings into its membership program, HealthLynked aims to optimize the health status of its membership to reinforce the value of "outcome-based" care. HealthLynked plans to continue to seek additional strategic partnerships that improve the health of its HealthLynked Network Members and expand the membership base.

HealthLynked Network Members can participate in the L.A. Fitness savings plan by signing up through the HealthLynked web portal or through the HealthLynked app. Only registered HealthLynked Network Members will have access to the savings at all participating clubs.

Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked's CEO stated, "Our partnership with Fitness International, LLC is in line with our mission to improve the health or our members. The partnership offers additional savings at the over 700 locations nationwide. We are excited about the partnership with one of the largest fitness chains in the US and offering these savings to our members.."

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

HLYK Contact:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com

+1 (800)-928-7144, ext. 103

