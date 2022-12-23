Blue Star Innovation Partners Announces Investment in Sonar Software

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Innovation Partners ("BSIP"), a growth focused investment firm that partners with leading software and payments companies, announced today their investment in Sonar Software, a leading provider of BSS & OSS solutions for Internet Service Providers.

"We view Sonar as a leader in the telecommunications technology market and believe there are attractive opportunities to accelerate growth and to better serve our existing customers," said Jeff Gardner, Partner at Blue Star Innovation Partners. "This strategic investment will be a powerful driver to support Sonar's global expansion into new markets and the development of new products and services."

The investment comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the critical importance of telecommunications companies in keeping businesses, governments, and communities connected. As governments invest billions in closing the digital divide, Internet Service Providers seek modern solutions to scale and grow their business efficiently to bring high-speed internet to underserved rural areas and developing countries.

"We evaluated several investment firms, and Blue Star was the clear choice as they have successfully grown customer-centric organizations with a key interest in growth transformation. Their leadership and expertise will support our vision of creating a scalable model to serve the global communications technology market while providing exceptional value to our customers," said Simon Westlake, CEO of Sonar Software.

About Blue Star Innovation Partners

Blue Star Innovation Partners ("BSIP") is a growth focused investment firm that partners with leading software and payments companies. Visit their website to learn more https://www.bluestarinnovationpartners.com

About Sonar Software Inc.

Sonar Software is a leading cloud-based provider of BSS & OSS solutions for Internet Service Providers. The platform offers a range of rich features that are mission-critical to the daily work of ISPs. Sonar is a scalable and fully integrated solution that helps service providers consolidate their data in one place for improved visibility, reduce dependency on multiple systems, and automate complex workflows for enhanced business efficiency and growth. Visit their website to learn more http://sonar.software

Media Contact: Larissa Simone

Phone: +1 (702) 447-1247

View original content:

SOURCE Sonar Software