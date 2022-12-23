InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Drain Line Cleanout Cap (TLS-277)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and I thought there should be a way to locate a sewer and premises main line cleanout location with a smart drain cleanout plug," said an inventor, from Wesley Chapel, Fla., "so I invented the C/O LOCATOR. My design would offer an advanced warning system to prevent drains from backing up and it can be used in sewer cleanout lines and in French drainage systems."

The invention provides a smart drain line cleanout cap solution for residential and commercial property owners. In doing so, it offers advance warning in the event of drain backup issues. As a result, it could help to prevent costly water damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for property owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

