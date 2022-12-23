WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS 10TH NEW RETAIL BRANCH IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Woodforest continues to grow its banking services across Florida, adding to a total of 760+ branches nationwide.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) headquartered in Montgomery County, Texas, with 760+ branches nationwide, recently opened its tenth Florida branch in the city of Orlando.

The new retail Woodforest branch is located inside Walmart® at 2500 S. Kirkman Rd. Woodforest now has 10 branches across Florida. The new in-store branch offers full-service banking with lobby services and two ATMs for customer convenience.

"Our new branch in Orlando complements nine other branches located in major cities of Florida. Our local retail team is excited to support customers with trusted and convenient banking services in this thriving city," said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer, Woodforest National Bank.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com. Member FDIC.

