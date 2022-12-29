Concert Golf Partners and Its Members Donate Thousands in the Wake of Hurricane Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In late September 2023, Hurricane Ian took a devastating path through southeast and central Florida, causing major damage in its wake. Flood and power outages were widespread, and several Concert Golf Partners properties were impacted. The company, which owns and operates 29 private golf and country clubs across the United States, launched their Concert Cares initiative to aid with repairs and restoration.

Concert Golf Partners Presents Check to World Central Kitchen (PRNewswire)

Thanks to the Concert Cares initiative, the holidays were a bit brighter for those continuing to recover from the storm.

Members of the Concert Golf portfolio displayed incredible generosity and quickly donated over $70,000 to the cause. Through the initiative, Concert committed to match all donations dollar for dollar, bringing the overall total to over $150,000.

The company identified World Central Kitchen as the ideal partner for this initiative as they are first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to communities in crisis and were on the scene days before the hurricane made its way on land. Leaders from Concert Golf recently visited World Central Kitchen headquarters in Washington, DC to present them with $50,000 to assist in their continued support to the effected communities.

Like their neighbors, several Concert Golf Partners employees experienced damage to their homes and their hardship did not go unnoticed. The remaining $100,000 was distributed equally amongst the effected team members. Thanks to the collaboration between Concert and its Members, the holiday season was a bit brighter for those continuing to recover from this massive storm.

Concert Golf Partners Distributes Donations to Employees (PRNewswire)

