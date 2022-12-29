OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

