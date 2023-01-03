Kick Off the New Year with Planet Smoothie's New Level Up Smoothies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This New Year, level up your goals with Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com). Beginning January 2, Planet Smoothie will feature three new, healthier and purposeful smoothies blended to support guests with their New Year's resolutions. The Immunity Ignitor, the Polka Dot Bikini and the All Shook Up smoothie are available now for a limited time.

If looking to support your digestive and immunity systems, the Immunity Ignitor smoothie is blended with a handful of high-fiber foods, including orange juice, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, chia seeds and Planet Smoothie's brand-new probiotic blast. The new probiotic blast is formulated with active cultures to support your digestive health.

For those looking to boost their metabolism and fight off fatigue, the Polka Dot Bikini smoothie is ideal. The new smoothie features strawberries, bananas, vanilla, nonfat milk and Planet Smoothie's fat burner blast. The fat burner blast contains amino acids, guarana and cayenne, to help increase energy levels and shown to balance blood sugar.

Lastly, All Shook Up is blended with bananas, frozen yogurt, peanut butter, cocoa, nonfat milk and contains Whey Protein for those looking to build muscle and strength. This powerful smoothie features 26g of total protein in a 20oz. size.

"As a brand committed to promoting health and wellness through our smoothies, we are excited to introduce our Level Up smoothies just in time for the New Year," said Nicole Butcher, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "No matter what your goals are, Planet Smoothie has a full menu of delicious, nutrient-rich options for you."

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.kahalamgmt.com

