VEETEE FOODS INC. ADDS ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS TO THEIR LINE-UP IN 2023

PASADENA, Md., and DALLAS and NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veetee Foods Inc. announced today its investment of a multi-million dollar expansion to their line-up of products. The investment will significantly increase Veetee's visibility as a full service manufacturer and producer of easy meal solutions.

The investment will add a line-up of pasta, noodles, and mac & cheese to their already ever so popular microwaveable Veetee® rice trays, The Rice Box, Plant & Rice Based and High Protein rice solutions. "We will be in a stronger position to meet and exceed customer needs of better and easier meal solutions," says Moni Varma, Chairman of Veetee®, "and excited to announce our plans to unleash additional high quality, sustainable meals to the consumer in the United States and abroad". The new year will be a stellar year for Veetee® as we introduce NoodleHead®- noodles, PastaHead®-pasta and StrongRon's®-mac and cheese line to the market that will certainly be revolutionary.

These products will be quick, easy meal solutions for the everyday consumers that live a busy lifestyle, balancing family, and work. The ambitious plans seek to have their new products on shelves, summer 2023. This launch will be in conjunction and simultaneously with additional flavors of the rice trays. Veetee is enthusiastic to begin the journey in other categories and "unleash" to the consumer, what Veetee® can truly offer along with its capabilities.

About Veetee Foods Inc. Headquartered in the UK, with offices globally, Veetee Foods Inc. is committed to producing the highest quality products available.

