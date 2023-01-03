ZyVersa Therapeutics Adds Two Esteemed Leaders in Nephrology to Its Renal Scientific Advisory Board to Support Clinical Advancement of Lead Renal Drug Candidate, VAR 200

Drs. Daniel C. Cattran and Fernando C. Fervenza join ZyVersa's distinguished group of Scientific Advisors

VAR 200 is a phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator in development to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system, leading to progression of kidney disease

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA; "ZyVersa"), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases, announces that two leading nephrologists have joined ZyVersa's Renal Scientific Advisory Board.

(PRNewsfoto/Variant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Two esteemed nephrologists join ZyVersa's Renal Scientific Advisory Board, Drs. Daniel C. Cattran & Fernando C. Fervenza

Daniel C. Cattran, MD

Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto

Senior Scientist, Toronto General Research Institute

Fernando C. Fervenza, MD, PhD

Professor of Medicine, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine

Director of the Nephrology Collaborative Group

"We are honored that nephrologists with the accomplishments of Drs. Cattran and Fervenza are joining our Scientific Advisory Board," stated Dr. Pablo Guzman, ZyVersa's Chief Medical Officer, and Chairman of the Renal Scientific Advisory Board. "Their clinical and research expertise have earned them global distinction as key thought-leaders in the field of nephrology. We look forward to their invaluable contributions that will help drive the timely success of our clinical development program for our cholesterol efflux mediator, VAR 200," continued Dr. Guzman.

Drs. Cattran and Fervenza join ZyVersa's current team of prominent Scientific Advisors, Sharon G. Adler, MD: Professor of Medicine at David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA; Chief, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; and Program Director, Nephrology Fellowship Training Program at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; Alessia Fornoni, MD, PhD: Professor of Medicine and Chief of Katz Family Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; Debbie S. Gipson, MD, MS: Professor, Department of Pediatrics at University of Michigan and Director of the Kidney Research Network Coordinating Center; Marlene Haffner, MD, MPH: Principal and Founder of Orphan Solutions and former Director of Orphan Products Development at FDA; and Pablo A. Guzman, MD, FAAC: Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of Renal Scientific Advisory Board at ZyVersa Therapeutics.

"Enlisting the insights and strategic guidance of our renowned scientific advisory board is key to achieving our mission to develop transformative drug therapies for patients with renal disease," said Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman. "We appreciate their expertise and time to support our mission," added Mr. Glover.

About VAR 200

VAR 200 (2-hydroxypropyl-beta-cyclodextrin, 2HPβCD) is a cholesterol efflux mediator in development to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system, leading to kidney disease progression. VAR 200 passively and actively removes excess lipids from the kidney.

Preclinical studies with VAR 200 in animal models of FSGS, Alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney disease demonstrate that removal of excess cholesterol and lipids from kidney podocytes protects against structural damage and reduces excretion of protein in the urine (proteinuria).

The lead indication for VAR 200 is orphan kidney disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). VAR 200 has potential to treat other glomerular diseases, including orphan Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with renal or inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator in development to alleviate damaging accumulation of cholesterol and lipids in the filtering system of the kidneys. The lead indication is treatment of rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. VAR 200 has potential to treat other kidney diseases, including Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease. Our pipeline also includes a proprietary inflammasome ASC inhibitor that blocks initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with a multitude of inflammatory diseases. IC 100 has potential to treat many different CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc ("ZyVersa") uses words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa's expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa's planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa's preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa's plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa's product candidates; ZyVersa's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa's estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.