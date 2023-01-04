BRI Distributes IDR 8.63 Trillion Interim Dividends: Cum Date on 9 January 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) is committed to increasing stakeholders' trust in the business performance of the company through the distribution of interim dividends. Through this corporate action in the capital market, BRI will distribute interim dividends of IDR 8.63 trillion, or IDR 57 per share.

Left to right: Arga M. Nugraha, BRI Director of Digital and Information Technology; Sunarso, BRI President Director; and Viviana Dyah Ayu, BRI Chief Financial Officer. (PRNewswire)

Chief Financial Officer of BRI, Viviana, revealed that approximately IDR 8.63 trillion interim dividends will be distributed. Approximately IDR 4.59 trillion will go to the state treasury and the rest will be distributed to public investors. "This dividend distribution is concrete evidence of BRI's commitment to provide economic value to all stakeholders, especially to state revenues."

The Information Disclosure of Interim Dividends was held on Friday, 30 December 2022. Owners of BBRI shares on the regular market with a cumulative date (cum date) until Monday, January 9, 2023, are entitled to receive interim dividends. The cum date on the cash market and the recording date are scheduled for Wednesday, 11 January 2023, and the payment date for Friday, 27 January 2023.

Furthermore, Viviana stated that with the new sources of growth created by BRI, the company has the potential to continue to provide optimal dividends for shareholders, beginning by setting an 85% dividend payout ratio in 2022 over 2021 profits.

This commitment is balanced with the continuous growth of BRI's business performance. BRI achieved a net profit of IDR 39.31 trillion or 106.14% Year-on-Year (YoY) in Q3 2022.

BRI's positive performance can also be seen in the total financing of the BRI Group that reached IDR 1,111.48 trillion or grew 7.92% YoY. BRI's MSME loan portfolio increased by 9.83% YoY, from IDR 852.12 trillion in Q3 2021 to IDR 935.86 trillion in Q3 2022. Hence, the proportion of MSME loans to BRI's total loans continued to increase to 84.20%.

Furthermore, BRI's ability to extend credit and finance is also supported by adequate liquidity and strong capital as evident from the bank's consolidated Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR maintained at 88.51% with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 26.14%.

Information about Bank BRI can be accessed at www.bri.co.id.

