Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann Promotes Trial Lawyers Rebecca Adams, Greg Brassfield to Partner 

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law firm Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann has promoted attorneys Rebecca L. Adams and Greg Brassfield to the firm's partnership.

"Becky and Greg are true leaders within the firm and both possess the personalities and skills that instill confidence in every client they represent," says Chris Schwegmann, the firm's managing partner. "Their strategic thinking and insights are recognized and relied on by other attorneys, and that focus is an important part of their collective success in complex negotiations and in the courtroom. It's a real pleasure for the firm to acknowledge their hard work as we look to the future."

Ms. Adams represents a diverse list of clients in complex civil and business litigation matters including breach of contract, business torts, trade secret and non-compete disputes, trademark infringement, professional liability defense, and negligence claims. She graduated with merit from the United States Naval Academy and served five years on active duty as a Naval Surface Warfare Officer before transitioning into the Navy Reserve.

Ms. Adams earned her law degree from Stanford Law School, where she served as an editor on the Stanford Journal of Law, Business and Finance. During law school, she completed numerous clerkships with state and federal agencies including the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

She has been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers as a "Rising Star" and by Best Lawyers among the top young attorneys in the nation. She has also served on the Board of Directors of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association.

Mr. Brassfield has a practice encompassing commercial litigation, business partnership disputes, breaches of contract, and theft of trade secrets, as well as breaches of fiduciary duty and fraud claims in federal and state courts on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants.

He received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and earned his law degree at Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, where he was also a Garner Law Scholar. He later completed clerkships with the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

He has been selected to the list of Texas Super Lawyers' "Rising Stars" for the past three years and has also been recognized as a Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch."

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann is a nationally recognized commercial litigation firm and has been ranked among the top five commercial litigation firms in Texas by the highly respected Chambers USA Guide to the Legal Profession for the past three years. The firm has received accolades from The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine and Texas Lawyer and was twice awarded "Defense Win of the Year" in the U.S. by the National Law Journal, the only firm to receive that recognition twice.

