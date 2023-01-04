Marcus & Zelman Rebrands And Expands

Marcus & Zelman LLC is sporting a new look to go with opening a new office in Miami, Florida.

Now as much as ever, the firm is ready to serve Floridians for all their consumer protection needs!

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus & Zelman LLC heads into 2023 with the official launch of its rebrand, a new and improved website, and the opening of its first Florida office in Miami.

Since 2010, Marcus & Zelman has been steadily developing a practice with a mission to help consumers and protect consumer rights. In line with that goal, their new website makes their services as accessible as possible to anyone that needs their support. The new website features detailed practice area descriptions, helpful FAQ to cover any consumer rights concerns and an easily accessible submission form to let them know how your rights are being affected. Check it out at www.MarcusZelman.com !

Along with a new look, the firm is breaking ground by expanding with a new office based in Miami, Florida. While the firm continues practicing throughout the country, this hopes to be only the first of many new satellite locations for MZ Law to continue to meet the needs of everyday people across the US. With this new office, Marcus & Zelman is equipped to assist Floridians with any consumer law claims they might encounter.

Located at 701 Brickell Ave, Suite 1550 in the Bank of America building at the heart of Brickell, the Miami office is led by Marcus & Zelman's new partner, Joseph Kanee. Joseph graduated magna cum laude from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and University of Windsor, obtaining law degrees in the United States and Canada. Joseph is another addition to a team of fierce advocates. Look out to see what the future holds as MZ Law continues to grow its work protecting consumers nationwide. Check us out on instagram @MZLawFL

Marcus & Zelman LLC is a Consumer Rights Law Firm, experienced in complex class action litigation and individual claims under various state and federal consumer laws, such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act , the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act , the Telephone Consumer Protection Act , and many more. An adaptive and zealous practice, Marcus & Zelman has been helping consumers for over a decade and has been recognized in their industry as leaders at the forefront of consumer protection law.

