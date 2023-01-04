Pioneer Management Consulting Adds Peter Dellgren to Its Denver Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Management Consulting is pleased to announce that Peter Dellgren has been selected as General Manager of its Denver office. Most recently, Dellgren served as Associate Vice President of North Highland. However, he originally cut his teeth in operations and project management in various roles at Lockheed Martin, Nelnet, and EDS.

While Pioneer Management Consulting is a relative newcomer to the Denver market , it meets a critical need for midsize and large businesses that are looking for a partner that can not only help them with strategy but also with the efficient execution of that strategy.

Peter Dellgren explains:

"In this market, there is a polarization of consulting services, where you either have the budget to hire a large multi-national firm, or you're over on the other side, where consulting often means staff augmentation. The options are limited in the middle, and there are very few firms that have figured out how to deliver scalable, comprehensive strategy and execution to this market section in Denver."

The "Secret Sauce" to Aggressive Growth

Pioneer has experienced exponential growth since it was founded in 2009 in Minneapolis, MN. For the last two years, the firm has landed on the Minneapolis-St. Paul Fast 50 list , which honors 50 privately held companies in the Twin Cities with the fastest revenue growth over the previous year. Pioneer also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies , ranking at number 2198.

Pioneer believes its 269% compounded annual growth rate is the result of the following strategies:

Approaching every decision it makes through the lens of its core values: humble, hungry, and connected

Creating new ways for employees to stay connected to the organization, their colleagues, and their clients, resulting in a 99% employee engagement score

Focusing on complete client satisfaction, so much so that it only incents consultants to do good work, resulting in a 97% client satisfaction score

Introducing a national organizational design and expanding into the Denver market

A Short Road to Venture Capital

The Pioneer team's ambitions reach beyond the Denver market and also beyond comprehensive consulting services. By 2025, the Pioneer team intends to form a venture capital firm to help entrepreneurs and startups transition from early-stage to growth.

For many firms in this space, funding startups may represent a priority shift. However, at its core, Pioneer is dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and giving back to the communities it serves. Therefore, giving entrepreneurs and community leaders the chance to do more good in the world faster is a natural progression.

In 2019, the firm launched the Pioneer Gives Back Committee (PGB) to establish community partnerships and spearhead local volunteer opportunities.

Molly Koenen , Partner, Owner, and PGB Chair, states:

"Giving back to the community isn't just words at Pioneer. We choose a startup nonprofit every year, and spend that year helping them build and scale."

Over the past year, the firm partnered with the Joy Collaborative — an organization that brings together designers, architects, and builders to transform bedrooms for young people with life-limiting conditions. Pioneer helped the organization refine its fundraising strategy, define roles and responsibilities throughout its leadership team, develop internal communications, and implement systems to sustain longevity.

About Pioneer Management Consulting

Pioneer Management Consulting is a business management consulting firm headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Its Denver office, located in the Lower Highlands District, was opened earlier this year. Pioneer was founded by Brian Westerhaus in 2009 to help midsize to enterprise-scale businesses navigate complex transformation projects through four disciplines: strategy, execution, organizational change, and data analytics. Its core values, humble, hungry, and connected, inform all of the firm's decisions. Learn more at PioneerManagementConsulting.com .

