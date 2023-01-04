University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center selects RayStation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center/Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, in the USA, has placed an order in December 2022 and chosen to transition to RayStation®* as its primary treatment planning system. Revenue from the order will be recognized in the fourth quarter, 2022.

University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center's Department of Radiation Oncology has rapidly transformed into an internationally recognized center of excellence. They now offer and have signed agreements to provide one of the most diverse array of treatment technologies, including proton therapy, MRI-guided radiotherapy, cobalt-based SRS, intraoperative radiotherapy, brachytherapy, radiopharmaceutical therapy, and high volume SBRT and IMRT/VMAT. UH Seidman Cancer Center is part of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of the nation's leading academic and research institutions. They have 15 cancer treatment sites, nine with radiation oncology services and have added 53 new team members comprised of top talent from across the United States.

RayStation will be used across the entire network for all photon/electron treatments on Varian and Elekta linear accelerators, as well as for proton treatments with the Mevion proton system. Thus, RayStation will help the departments standardize since it supports treatment planning for multiple treatment machines across several vendors.

The centers will utilize the latest RayStation technologies such as deep learning segmentation, image deformation, adaptive planning, Multi Criteria Optimization, and fallback planning, which allows for contingency planning and comparison of modalities to help clinicians select the most appropriate treatment technique.

Dr. Daniel Spratt, the Vincent K Smith Chairman and Professor of Radiation Oncology says, "Our team is on a journey to provide world-class cancer care to our patients and become the workplace of choice for likeminded individuals around the world seeking to transform the way patients receive cancer care. After in depth research we believe collaboration with RaySearch will enable not only operational efficiency, but also operational and technical excellence to plan the most advanced technologies available in our field. We are excited to partner with RaySearch to use their existing functionality and to work in partnership with them to advance their many cutting-edge tools systems."

Dr. Rojano Kashani, the Chief of Physics at UH Seidman Cancer Center, shares the excitement and states that "the transition to RaySearch demonstrates a true commitment from our Institution and Department to offer the most advanced technologies to enable superior performance, efficiency, quality, and safety. Ultimately, our patients and team reap these rewards."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are seeing many major radiation oncologyl centers around the world reconsidering their choice of treatment planning system. An important reason why RayStation is often selected is RaySearch's long-term commitment in this field. It is especially gratifying when a luminary institution, such as the UH Seidman Cancer Center, puts their trust in us to help them get to the next level. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Drs. Spratt, Kashani and their team."

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1886, University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, in the USA, has been on a mission to teal, teach and discover for more than 155 years. Today, University Hospitals is a renowned academic medical center and community hospital network across northeast Ohio consisting of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. Cancer services are provided by University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center which is part of the National Cancer Institute-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center (the USA's highest designation).

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 . More information is available at raysearchlabs.com .

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

About RayIntelligence

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

About RayCommand

RayCommand®* treatment control system (TCS) is the link between the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RayCommand coordinates and orchestrates the different systems involved, such as imaging systems, beam delivery systems and the patient support system. Effective coordination is critical in order to achieve safe and efficient patient treatments.

