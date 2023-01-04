Waterdrop and Jemincare Collaborate on the "Digital Service Platform for CKD Patients"

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop and Jemincare recently reached a cooperation, according to which both sides will jointly launch the "Digital Service Platform for CKD Patients". Featuring both online and offline service modules ranging from follow-up visits and consultation with doctors to interpretation of data reports and popularization of disease knowledge, the platform is expected to offer patients efficient, convenient, and integrated chronic disease management services, and enhance their experience even without visiting hospitals.

Jemincare is committed to delivering CKD patients with a better experience in drug use, diagnosis, and treatment by offering services outside hospitals throughout the course of the disease. Boasting a series of proven tools devised to improve patient management services, Waterdrop Patient Platform, built on a patient-centric approach, can provide patients with services in the whole disease course outside hospitals. The bilateral cooperation is of positive significance in helping CKD patients solve problems associated with diagnosis, drug use, and daily care during the long cycle of treatment.

According to Yao Hu, co-founder of Waterdrop and General Manager of Waterdrop's Pharmaceutical Innovation Business Unit, Waterdrop Patient Platform enjoys a solid foundation in offering patient services across the whole disease course outside hospitals and has put in place a multi-dimensional operation system that provides patients with one-on-one Q&A services related to reporting interpretation, drug use, disease knowledge explanation, nutrition & lifestyle guidance, and psychological support. As of September 2022, the platform had served 3 million patients with severe diseases and set up nearly 1,600 communities that covered patients of 12 common serious diseases and rare diseases. "Centering on patient needs, Waterdrop Patient Platform will further optimize service processes to bring more comprehensive, professional, and considerate services to patients. Also, empowered by digital technologies, the platform can help pharmaceutical partners boost quality and efficiency."

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Waterdrop's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Waterdrop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Waterdrop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.