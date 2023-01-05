Ellianos Coffee Celebrates the Opening of its 30th Store

LAKE CITY, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellianos Coffee has opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States as it continues expanding throughout the region.

The Florida-based drive-thru coffee chain was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart. From its first store opening, it has built a strong foundation of franchisee support, efficient operational practices, and high-quality products, which has resulted in its recent expansion phase.

Ellianos Coffee opened its 30th store in Jacksonville, Florida, on December 21, 2022 - just one of the twelve Ellianos locations planned for the Jacksonville area. In addition to the Jacksonville market, Ellianos is also planning to place its drive-thru stores in and around the Orlando, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, and Montgomery, Alabama, areas, to name a few. There are well over 100 locations in the development phase, scheduled to open within the coming months and years.

"We're dedicated to not only growing our franchise but doing so strategically," commented Ellianos President and Founder Scott Stewart. "We've done the hard work of creating systems of franchisee support that assist them in every step of the process. We're thankful for every franchisee who has become part of our franchise family over the last 20 years, and we're looking forward to continuing to grow the Ellianos Coffee brand."

Based on research conducted on the coffee industry in 2022, the new 2023 year is looking favorable for continued growth. In fact, U.S. coffee chain sales grew by 10% from June 2021 to June 2022. Methods of convenient ordering such as pre-ordering or drive-thru are also projected to remain dominant. Ellianos, with its unique double-sided drive-thru experience, is perfectly poised to experience heightened growth in the coming years as more consumers become accustomed to this preferred method of ordering.

Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina. If you would like to learn more about Ellianos Coffee's franchising opportunities, visit ellianos.com/franchising.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos was founded in 2002 with the mission to serve 'Italian Quality at America's Pace®.' Founders Scott and Pam Stewart have continued their dedicated work of expanding the franchise while making everyone feel like part of the family. The franchise is experiencing exponential growth but remains true to its core values and mission. There are currently 30 operating store locations, with over 100 more locations in some stage of development.

In 2022, the Franchise Business Review (FBR) named Ellianos a Top Franchise, following its 2021 recognition as a Top Food Franchise. Entrepreneur Magazine also named Ellianos on its Top Food Franchise list in 2021. If you would like to learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.

