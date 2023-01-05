Quantic Paktron Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

LYNCHBURG, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic Paktron is pleased to announce it has earned certification to ISO 9001:2015 by National Quality Assurance, U.S.A. (NQA), one of the leading ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited registrars for ISO certifications.

"We value the framework and approach provided by the ISO 9001:2015 principles, and the benefits our customers realize from a well-developed quality framework to support the design and manufacture of our multilayer polymer capacitors," said Terry Martin, General Manager, Quantic Paktron. "This external validation of our processes results in more transparency, measurable outcomes, and continuous improvement. Our certification is a demonstration of Quantic Paktron's commitment to provide high-quality products to our customers."

About International Organization for Standardization

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non- governmental international organization with a membership of 170 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. ISO 9001:2015 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits. For more information, please visit www.iso.org.

About Quantic Paktron

Founded nearly 70 years ago, Quantic Paktron is one of the true pioneers in American capacitor manufacturing. Today, Quantic Paktron is the technological leader in multilayer polymer film (MLP) capacitors. Its innovative portfolio and patented technologies address mission-critical, "cannot fail" performance in demanding markets from automotive and commercial to military, space and telecom. Its branded capacitor products include Capstick® Capacitor (lead-frame capacitor), Surfilm® Capacitor (surface mount chip capacitor), Quencharc® Capacitor (RC network snubber capacitor), and the Angstor® Capacitor line. As a Quantic® Electronics company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every Quantic Paktron customer.

