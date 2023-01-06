ACEC California Announces 2023 Engineering Excellence Awards

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) announced the 2023 recipients of its annual Engineering Excellence Awards. Projects were recognized for demonstrating an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value. Twelve projects earned the prestigious Honor Award distinction, thirteen were recognized with Merit Awards, and ten Commendation Awards were granted.

"These ACEC California engineering firms are being honored for bringing an outstanding degree of innovation, accomplishment, and value," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of ACEC California. "Californians deserve reliably built infrastructure that includes structurally sound buildings, dependable drinking water supplies, and safe and efficient transportation systems as well as safe bicycle and pedestrian routes. Our firms are committed to continually building a better California, as exemplified in these award-winning projects."

The winner of the Golden State Award, an honor bestowed for the best overall project, will be announced at the Engineering Excellence Awards Banquet on February 16, 2023. The awards celebration is also a fundraiser for the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation 501(c)3, which provides scholarship awards to graduate and undergraduate students who are recognized for their notable and outstanding academic achievements.

About ACEC California's Engineering Excellence Awards:

ACEC California's annual Engineering Excellence Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in engineering and land surveying projects completed by California firms. Entries are accepted into one of 12 project categories: studies, research and consulting engineering services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; special projects; small projects; energy; and industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities.

Honor Award winners are eligible to enter the national level Engineering Excellence Awards competition in Washington, DC.

Photographs of award-winning projects can be found at https://www.acec-ca.org/page/2023EEAWinners.

Honor Awards recipients include:

Atlas Technical Consultants in Los Angeles, CA for their work on the LA Metro Inspection of Structures, Transit Asset Management Program Project in Los Angeles.

Biggs Cardosa Associates, Inc. in San Jose, CA for their work on the Warm Springs BART Pedestrian Access Bridge and Entry Plaza Project in Fremont.

BKF Engineers in Redwood City, CA for their work on the Bayfront Expressway Pedestrian and Bicycle Overcrossing Project in Menlo Park.

HDR in Omaha, Nebraska for their work on the Narlon Bridge Replacement Project in Santa Barbara County.

HNTB Corporation in Los Angeles, CA for their work on the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project in Los Angeles.

Kimley-Horn in Oakland, CA for their work on the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge Metering Lights System Upgrade Project in San Francisco and Oakland.

Kleinfelder and McMillen Jacobs in San Diego, CA for their work on the Courthouse Commons Tunnel Project in San Diego.

KPW Structural Engineers, Inc., dba Salas O'Brien Structural Engineers in Oakland, CA for their work on the Gilead Sciences Wellbeing Center Project in Foster City.

Moffatt & Nichol in Long Beach, CA for their work on the San Elijo Lagoon Restoration Project in Encinitas.

P2S Inc. in Long Beach, CA for their work on the Port of Long Beach, South Battery Exchange Building Project in Long Beach.

PACE Advanced Water Engineering in Fountain Valley, CA for their work on the Santa Monica Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project - Advanced Water Treatment Facility Project in Santa Monica.

Walter P Moore in San Diego, CA for their work on the YouTube Theater Project in Inglewood.

Merit Awards recipients include:

Ardurra Group, Inc. in Poway, CA for their work on the California Tank and Pump Station Project in City of Redwood City.

Ardurra Group, Inc. in Poway, CA for their work on the Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project Facilities in Fallbrook.

Degenkolb Engineers in San Francisco, CA for their work on the 350 California Street Voluntary Seismic Retrofit Project in San Francisco.

Degenkolb Engineers in San Francisco, CA for their work on the Joan and Sanford I. Weill Neurosciences Building Project in San Francisco.

Kier & Wright Civil Engineers and Surveyors Inc. in Livermore, CA for their work on the Pathline Park Project in Sunnyvale.

Mead & Hunt, Inc. in Middleton, Wisconsin for their work on the Riverside Canal Relocation Project in Sacramento.

Moffatt & Nichol in Costa Mesa, CA for their work on the Ocean Boulevard Coastal Bike Trail Connector Project in Long Beach.

Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group in Clovis, CA for their work on the O'Neill Beverages - BioFiltro System Project in Reedley.

Psomas in Roseville, CA for their work on the North 12th Complete Street Project in Sacramento.

Psomas and HNTB Corporation in Los Angeles, CA for their work on the City of Los Angeles, Complete Streets Program Project in Los Angeles.

Rick Engineering Company in San Diego, CA for their work on the 30th Street Pipeline Replacement Project in San Diego.

RRM Design Group in San Luis Obispo, CA for their work on the Las Positas Multi-Use Pathway Project in Santa Barbara.

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger in Oakland, CA for their work on the Tower Theatre Flagship Store Project in Los Angeles.

Commendation Awards recipients include:

Burns & McDonnell in Kansas City, Missouri for their work on the Moosa Creek Riparian Restoration Project in San Diego.

CNS Engineers, Inc. in Riverside, CA for their work on the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge over Whitewater River Project in City of Cathedral City.

Kier & Wright Civil Engineers and Surveyors Inc. in Livermore, CA for their work on the Kaiser Permanente Berkeley Project in Berkeley.

Kier & Wright Civil Engineers and Surveyors Inc. in Livermore, CA and PAE Engineers in San Francisco, CA for their work on the Facebook MPK 22 + Park Project in Menlo Park.

LCC Engineering & Surveying, Inc. in Martinez, CA for their work on the Brook Street Park Improvements Project Project in 3550 Brook St.

Michael Baker International, Inc. in Carlsbad, CA for their work on the Leucadia 101 Streetscape Project, Phase 1 Project in Encinitas.

Michael Baker International, Inc. in Santa Ana, CA for their work on the Town of Apple Valley Local Roadway Safety Plan and Town-Wide School Zone Analysis Project in Town of Apple Valley.

NV5, Inc. in Fresno, CA for their work on the Campus Parkway Segments 2 & 3 Project in Merced.

STV in Los Angeles, CA for their work on the California High-Speed Rail Burbank to Los Angeles Project Section in Los Angeles County.

Wood Rodgers, Inc. in Sacramento, CA for their work on the Town of Paradise - Storm Drainage Master Plan Project in Paradise.

ACEC California represents over 1,000 engineering and land surveying firms and nearly 25,000 professionals who are involved in all aspects of the design, construction, and repair of California's residential, commercial, industrial, and public works infrastructure.

