CEVA Audio Front End Software Solution Becomes Alexa Voice Service (AVS) Qualified

Solution combines ClearVox™ far-field noise reduction software together with WhisPro™ neural network based keyword spotting (KWS) software, ready for integration with Alexa Voice Service-enabled devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, today announced that its audio front end (AFE) software solution has become Alexa Voice Service (AVS) qualified. The solution, which combines CEVA's ClearVox™ far-field noise reduction and voice processing software together with WhisPro™, voice user interface neural network based keyword spotting (KWS) software, is a robust, ultra-low power software package ready for integration with AVS-enabled devices such as smart speakers, soundbars and more.

AVS is Amazon's cloud-based service that allows device makers to integrate an ever-increasing set of Alexa features and functions into compatible devices. By garnering an AVS qualification for its audio front end software solution, CEVA's semiconductor, ODM and OEM customers can utilize this software solution to seamlessly add Alexa-enabled services to their target device.

For companies looking to develop a complete smart and connected SoC that brings the power of Alexa to its customers, CEVA offers a broad range of licensable IP for audio System-on-Chips (SoCs), including audio/voice DSPs and AI engines, sensor fusion software, and wireless connectivity solutions for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB, and cellular IoT. This enables customers to accelerate their complete SoC development and bring the power of Alexa to their target end devices.

Chad Lucien, VP & GM Sensors and Audio BU at CEVA, commented: "Becoming AVS qualified is powerful for any audio front end software solution and we are proud to have achieved this milestone for our ClearVox far-field and WhisPro software. AVS unlocks an incredible amount of functionality and experiences for smart devices, and we look forward to seeing how our software brings Alexa to a new generation of consumer, industrial and IoT devices."

About ClearVox and WhisPro

Developed in-house and leveraging CEVA's vast expertise in audio and voice processing, CEVA's AVS qualified ClearVox and WhisPro audio front-end software packages incorporate advanced algorithms that cope with different acoustic scenarios and microphone configurations, including optimized software for speaker direction of arrival, multi-mic beamforming, noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation, as well as the related firmware and driver software. WhisPro is an AVS qualified neural network-based keyword spotting (KWS) software package, allowing customers to add wake-words and commands to voice-enabled IoT devices. As a voice user interface, WhisPro is targeting the rapidly growing use of voice as a primary human interface for intelligent cloud-based services and edge devices. WhisPro provides a customizable (any language, any keyword) wake-word and keyword voice interface. This allows users of smart TVs, smart speakers, soundbars, and other voice-enabled IoT devices to interact with cloud-based voice assistant services, as well as enabling voice activation on edge devices through its small footprint and processing needs, without cloud connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/app/audio-voice-and-speech/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter , YouTube, Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Source: CEVA, Inc.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.