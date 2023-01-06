Matt Johnson and Amy Currie Join 1st Security Bank Home Lending

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that Matt Johnson and Amy Currie have joined its Home Lending division in the Greater Seattle area.

Matt is a Senior Loan Officer with over 30 years' experience helping home buyers and has been recognized as a top producer for the past 15 years. He holds a bachelor's degree from Loyola Marymount University.

Matt shares the Bank's commitment to community and volunteers with the Ballard Food Bank, Food Lifeline, and has coached youth sports for several years.

Amy Currie joins the Bank as a Loan Officer and Production Partner. She holds a bachelor's degree from Washington State University. Amy adds over 13 years of industry knowledge to the team and strives to make the entire mortgage process as smooth as possible for clients.

"We are extremely excited to be working with Matt and Amy." said Donn Costa, Executive Vice President of Home Lending. "Their reputation is at the highest level in all respects, and they are an outstanding addition to the 1st Security Bank home lending team."

About 1st Security Bank of Washington

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty branches, with mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, (ticker: FSBW) is the holding company for the Bank.

