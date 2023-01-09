9amHealth launches initiative to encourage more Americans to take the American Diabetes Association's Risk Test

9amHealth, a fast-growing, all-in-one solution for people living with diabetes, prediabetes, and co-conditions, is proud to support the American Diabetes Association's mission to prevent and cure diabetes.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9amHealth has committed to a new initiative that provides clear steps and solutions for improving the long-term health of people living with diabetes. As part of the initiative, 9amHealth will offer discounted A1c tests to people who take the 60-Second Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test from the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), helping to form an actionable path towards diagnosis for the 81% of Americans with prediabetes who are unaware of their condition .

An accurate diagnosis is not the only barrier to care for most Americans. Medical costs are approximately 2.3 times higher for people living with diabetes. Affordability is one of 9amHealth's greatest assets—the company's unique, all-in-one solution streamlines the care process and cuts down on unnecessary costs for patients.

"One of our greatest concerns is the high percentage of undiagnosed people living with diabetes and we're proud to support the ADA in their mission to spread awareness," said Avantika Waring, Chief Medical Officer of 9amHealth. "By combining our resources, we'll be able to help people at risk for diabetes take clear action to manage their health and ultimately influence the trajectory of one of the most prevalent chronic conditions in the United States."

The ADA's Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test informs people of their risk for diabetes and prediabetes—and in 2022, over 1.2 million people have taken it. 9amHealth will provide an important option for a next step following the online assessment, starting with affordable A1c tests. A1c tests help evaluate blood sugar levels over the past three months. It is a quick, convenient way to determine if a person has prediabetes or diabetes.

"Undiagnosed diabetes is a major healthcare concern, especially for communities of color," said Chuck Henderson, CEO of the ADA. "Our online risk assessment and the 9amHealth care model play an essential role in removing barriers to care. We are proud to connect with 9amHealth and better reach underserved communities."

Based on the individual's A1c results, 9amHealth will present a variety of medical care options—ranging from lab tests to all-in-one care plans. The 9am Care Team consists of top medical experts, pharmacists, and care professionals who have first-hand experience living with diabetes and navigating the healthcare system. Patients receive unlimited access to their Care Team, delivered prescription medications and devices, weight management guidance, and at-home labs. All done from the convenience of their homes. Those interested in taking the ADA's 60-Second Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test for themselves or for a loved one can visit diabetes.org/diabetes/risk-test .

About 9amHealth

9amHealth offers a seamless, virtual solution to people living with type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. The personalized membership plans include same-day prescriptions with at-home delivery and at-home labs, unlimited virtual access to medical experts, lifestyle guidance, and more. 9amHealth was founded in 2021 by the team behind mySugr, and is backed by 7Wire Ventures, Human Capital, Founders Fund, and Define Ventures. Since its launch in September 2021, 9amHealth has expanded its services from a direct-to-consumer offering to employers , health plans, and health systems. To learn more, please visit www.join9am.com .

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together, what we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook ( American Diabetes Association ), Spanish Facebook ( Asociación Americana de la Diabetes ), LinkedIn ( American Diabetes Association ), Twitter ( @AmDiabetesAssn ), and Instagram ( @AmDiabetesAssn ).

