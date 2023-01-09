CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Unisys Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Unisys Corporation ("Unisys") (NYSE: UIS) shareholders:

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Unisys includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 10, 2023

Aggrieved Unisys investors only have until January 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

