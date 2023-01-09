Marshall Heilman and Pieter De Leenheer Join Spirion Board of Directors

Internationally recognized cybersecurity and data technology experts take up

company's mission to protect what matters most

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirion , a pioneer in sensitive data governance, today announced the appointments of internationally recognized cybersecurity and data technology visionaries Marshall Heilman and Pieter De Leenheer to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Marshall Heilman, Chief Technology Officer at Mandiant, joins Spirion Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

"Marshall's deep experience in sensitive data threat intelligence and Pieter's record of impactful data innovation make them ideally suited to join our board," stated Kevin Coppins, Spirion President and CEO. "Their demonstrated leadership in high-growth cybersecurity and data governance organizations of significant scale will bring valuable expertise and perspective through our next phase of company growth."

Marshall Heilman is the Chief Technology Officer at Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud). He brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity, engineering and executive leadership experience to Spirion's board. During his 16-year tenure at Mandiant, Heilman developed and led globally recognized consulting and advanced threat intelligence research capabilities—including high-performing threat research and system development, and malware analysis teams; the managed detection and response (MDR) business; and global Incident Response and Red Team operations. Prior to Mandiant, he served in the United States Marine Corps where he specialized in networking and information security operations. Heilman holds an MBA from Arizona State University and a B.S. degree in computer information systems from University of Maryland Global Campus and advises pre-IPO stage companies and venture capital firms.

"I'm excited to bring my experience mitigating some of the world's most impactful security breaches to Spirion's board in support of their worthy mission of helping organizations defend against impact from persistent cyber threats," Heilman states. "Organizations must protect what matters most - their sensitive data - and Spirion is step one for ensuring that protection."

Pieter De Leenheer is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist and computer scientist with 20 years of technical expertise building next-generation technologies that solve critical business problems at scale. He serves as Chief Technology Officer at 1upHealth, a health data platform company. Previously, De Leenheer was Chief Technology Officer at ZenOptics, an analytics catalog and governance software company. He also founded Collibra, a data intelligence platform organization where he served as Chief Science Officer for more than 12 years. De Leenheer writes, teaches and advises on computing and management aspects of data innovation, including for several national governments and the European Commission. He holds Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in computer science from Vrije Universiteit and academic positions at Harvard Business School, Columbia University and San Diego Supercomputer Center.

"Spirion's innovative sensitive data governance platform together with its mission-driven leadership team make me bullish for the company's future," said De Leenheer. "I am looking forward to working alongside the rest of Spirion's board to provide actionable insights and business perspectives that enterprises are looking for."

About Spirion

Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.

Twitter: @Spirion

Media Contact

Vicky Harris

vicky.harris@spirion.com

954.557.8163

Spirion is a registered trademark of Spirion Software. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Pieter De Leenheer, Chief Technology Officer at 1upHealth, joins Spirion Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirion LLC