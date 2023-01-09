New Study Finds One in Two Americans Would Choose More Energy Over More Sex or Sleep

Americans are resolving to prioritize better nutrition and exercise for improved energy in the New Year.

Key findings:

Both women (56%) and men (46%) said they'd prefer more energy over more sex or sleep.

Improved nutrition is American's top resolution, with 62% wanting to eat less sugar; 49% wanting to eat more protein; and 46% wanting to consume fewer calories.

Americans are prioritizing cardio (38%) and strength training (32%) as their top two fitness goals.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1440 Foods, a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to energize people and unleash their potential, today released the findings of a study showing that while Americans are prioritizing diet and fitness in the new year, what they really want is more energy. In fact, more than half (51%) of respondents said they'd opt for more energy over more sleep or more sex if given the choice.

The reason behind America's exhaustion may well be poor nutrition.

The survey, conducted by InnovateMR in partnership with 1440 Foods, examined the relationship between people's new year's resolutions, eating habits and exercise routines among a nationally representative group of 1,500 men and women aged 18-54.

The survey found:

6 in 10 Americans are likely to skip breakfast on a busy day;

Less than half (46%) sit down for a meal at least twice a day;

62% of respondents want to eat less sugar;

49% of respondents want to eat more protein;

44% of respondents want to eat more nutrient-dense foods; and

31% of respondents want to eat more plant-based foods.

"Proper nutrition plays a critical role in everything from energy levels and cognitive function to mental and physical health," said Joe Stanzione, PhD, RD, CSSD and Manager, Regulatory & Nutrition Scientific Affairs at 1440 Foods. ""Skipping meals and over-consuming foods that are high in sugar and have low nutrient density are surefire ways to zap your energy and leave you feeling sluggish and tired, so it's encouraging to see the majority of Americans focused on improving the quality of their diet in the New Year."

In addition to diet goals, people are reprioritizing exercise in the new year—but not just to lose weight. According to the survey, weight loss (29%) and improved mental health (28%) were almost equally important, followed by the goal of gaining muscle (22%). Respondents also reported cardio (38%) and strength training (32%) as their top fitness priorities in 2023.

"To get the most out of your workouts without depleting energy, I recommend complementing your exercise routine with a high quality pre- and post-workout product," said Stanzione. "Enjoying a pre-workout drink in the morning or before you hit the gym can boost stamina and performance, and protein-packed bars and shakes are a simple and convenient way to recover after exercise."

Survey results confirmed that more than one-third of Americans are opting for pre-workout, post-workout and meal replacement products to augment their health and fitness regimens.

40% of respondents eat a meal replacement protein bar, have a ready-to-drink shake, or eat a protein snack in lieu of a sit-down meal a few times a week.

33% of respondents use a pre-workout product to enhance their workout.

38% of respondents use a post-workout protein powder to replenish their body and recover from exercise.

"Our lives are busier than ever, but that doesn't mean we should let skipped meals and fast food sabotage our health and wellness goals," said Stanzione. "With a variety of high quality, cost-effective protein bars, shakes, and nutritional products on the market, Americans have convenient access to the right tools to fuel a healthy lifestyle and get energized in 2023."

