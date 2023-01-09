REACHTV AND BRINXTV REACH CONTENT DEAL SIGNALING GROWTH OF DIGITAL SPORTS PROGRAMMING

ReachTV to distribute "The NIL House: The Epicenter of All Things NIL", from BrinxTV

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReachTV announced today a new content deal with BrinxTV that will allow the free ad-supported streaming television network to continue its aggressive expansion into sports programming.

Brinx.com/iwantmysackback (PRNewswire)

The deal includes three shows, anchored by BrinxTV's signature property "The NIL House: The epicenter of all things NIL," a daily show focused on Name-Image-Likeness, hosted by Rob Vaka and John Brenkus, Emmy Award-winning host and creator of "ESPN Sport Science." "The NIL House" will begin airing on ReachTV today, with a livestream focused on NCAA Football, with a high-profile sports line-up including Marcellus Wiley, Champ Bailey (College Football Hall of Fame), Aaron Murray and Keith Marshall (UGA Legends), CJ Anderson (Super Bowl Champion), Chase Garrett (CEO, Icon Source), and co-hosted by John Brenkus (award-winning host of ESPN Sports Science) and Rob Vaka (co-host).

ReachTV will also distribute two weekly programs "Never Shut Up," featuring NFL veteran and sportscaster Marcellus Wiley, along with "BrinxTV Plus," a sports variety show.

"We focus on programming that brings together data, technology and storytelling in an informative, yet entertaining way," said Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO of ReachTV. "John Brenkus is a unicorn who brings this all together in a fiercely engaging way."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with ReachTV. Our quick hitting, high energy programming is perfect for an audience that is always on the move." said John Brenkus, CEO of BrinxTV. "ReachTV's innovative fixed screen platform has one of the best CPM values in the world, with guaranteed daily impressions nationwide that better serves our advertisers."

2022 was the first year that ReachTV served as a distributor for all NFL games, including the playoffs and Super Bowl. The pact furthers ReachTV's aggressive expansion into sports and original content aimed specifically at travelers. The streaming network reaches 500 million travelers through its owned and operated screens in 500,000 hotels and 2,500 airports.

BrinxTV has quickly become a leader in interactive sports programming with a top tier line up of talent and a string of big announcements including deals with Ray Lewis, Lavar Arrington, and Marcellus Wiley. BrinxTV also specializes in NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) programming by creating original content for the collectives and ad agencies closely associated with The Ohio State, Penn State, West Virginia University, Florida State and many others including The Player's Lounge founded by University Georgia Bulldog legends Aaron Murray and Keith Marshall. Brinx.TV's signature property, The NIL House (Hosted by Rob Vaka and John Brenkus) has rapidly become The Epicenter for All things NIL.

About ReachTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 40 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 500,000 hotels, more than 2,500 airport screens across North America, and powers 24-hour live sports in-flight. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience during travel. Learn more at https://reachtv.com/.

About BrinxTV

Brinx.TV is The Next Generation of Sports and Entertainment programming founded by multi-Emmy award winner and Host/Creator of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus. With world-class production and an unrivaled creative approach, Brinx.TV builds content, community and commerce in a one-of-a-kind single screen interface with the biggest personalities in sports and entertainment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrinxTV