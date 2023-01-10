ADEX Systems Joins EIFS Industry Members Association

Leading Architectural Coatings Manufacturer Based in Canada Joins Association as a Manufacturer Member

FALLS CHURCH, Va. , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is pleased to announce that ADEX Systems has joined the association as a manufacturer member.

"With the growing demand for energy-efficient building solutions, now is the right time to join EIMA" -Rafaël Bao

"We are thrilled that ADEX is joining EIMA," said Steve Smithwick, the 2022/2024 president of EIMA and president of Master Wall, Inc. "ADEX Systems has been a major force in the EIFS industry for decades, and the company is a leading influence in the design and building professional community in Canada. Their participation, leadership, and perspective will help the entire EIFS industry solidify its position as the technically superior, energy-efficient, flexible and aesthetically-appealing wall system that we all know it is."

Stephen Sears, EIMA's Executive Director and CEO said, "this is great news for both EIMA and our industry. For over a year, the Board worked diligently in developing a new strategic plan and dues structure. Now that those initiatives are complete, the timing for ADEX's membership couldn't be better."

Rafaël Bao, President and CEO of ADEX Systems, Inc. is very pleased to join the association. "I have really liked what I have seen happening at EIMA recently, and we know that there can be tremendous benefit to pooling our resources for initiatives that benefit the entire industry," said Bao. "Since EIMA covers all of North America and there is growing demand for energy-efficient building solutions, we decided that now is the right time for us to join the group,"

ADEX Systems has been a leading Canadian manufacturer of quality architectural coatings and EIFS for over 30 years. The company's innovation and expertise within the EIFS industry - combined with its focus on customer service - have been ideally suited to address the demands of the design community and building professionals in Canada. ADEX's offices are located in Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay/Lac St. Jean, and the company's products are available at 55 distributorships throughout Canada.

EIMA's newest member will join Dryvit Systems, Inc., Master Builders Solutions, Master Wall, Inc., Parex USA, Inc., and Sto Corp as the manufacturer members of the association. In addition, EIMA's Board of Directors includes Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc., L&W Supply, Inc., Dow, Saint-Gobain ADFORS and James River Exteriors, Inc.

Founded in 1981, EIMA is a 501(c)(6) trade association comprised of leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, applicators, and architects involved in the North American exterior insulation and finish systems (EIFS) industry.

