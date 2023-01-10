BBB National Programs Announces 91 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for 2023 National Advertising Review Board

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 91 panel pool members of the 2023 National Advertising Review Board, the appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation.

The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with self-regulatory decisions.

Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit decisions. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with any advertising recommendations made. In situations where an advertiser fails to make good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as recommended, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency. These advertising programs are three of more than a dozen self-regulatory, accountability, and dispute resolution programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs.

For 2023, panel pool members include 91 distinguished leaders from three different categories:

National Advertisers

Advertising Agencies

Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)

A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.

Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), American Advertising Federation (AAF), Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 22 new members join 69 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.

"I am thankful to our industry association partners, which this year include the Interactive Advertising Bureau, for nominating our diverse and highly talented 2023 National Advertising Review Board panel pool members," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "I am honored to welcome our new and returning distinguished panel pool members to their 2023 role of helping resolve truth-in-advertising disputes and enhance consumer trust."

Following is the list of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2023.

New Panel Pool Members

New Public Members

Jeffrey J. Maciejewski , PhD, Professor, Department of Computer Science, Design and Journalism, Creighton University

New Agency Members

Celeste Castle , EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, Amplifi USA

David Lane , Co-Founder, Partner, LevLane

Peggy Nordeen , CEO, Starmark

Andy Pray , Founder & CEO, Praytell

Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl , President & Chief Executive Officer, MHP/Team SI

New Advertising Members

Lynne Bartron , Vice President, Global Consumer Marketing, Gen Digital Inc.

Laura Brewick , SVP, Marketing, Serta Simmons Bedding

Stephen Cassell , Chief Marketing & Brand Officer , Point32Health

Matt Casselton , VP, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Trinity Health

Jill Cress , Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block

Nicolle DuBose , Vice President and Head of Marketing for Schlotzsky's, Focus Brands

Rebecca Duke , Head of Portfolio Marketing, Platforms and Partnerships, Mondelez International

Fernando Herrera , Vice President of Imaginarium & Marketing, Sun-Maid Growers of California

Ivonne Kinser , Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Avocados from Mexico

David Lee , Global Senior Director of Licensing and Cultural Marketing, Kellogg

Linda Lee , Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company

Phil McWaters , Senior Vice President, Global Personal Health Care, Procter & Gamble

Kevin L. Miller , Chief Marketing Officer, The Fresh Market

Brad Moranchek , Head of Global Integrated Media, Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Dana Paris , Chief Marketing Officer, Canidae Pet Food

Chris Phillips , VP, Branded Content Sales & Strategy, Realtor.com

Returning Public Members

Jenny Buschhorn , Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University

Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell , Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, School of Business, University of California, Riverside

Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers , B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D., Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath

Allen Garcie , Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Department of Arts and Media - Digital Arts Program, Louisiana State University Shreveport

Nancy J. Gray , Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

Timothy Hendrick , Associate Professor, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, San Jose State University

Dr. Glynnis M. Johnson , Assistant Professor-Marketing, Morehouse College

Alice Kendrick , Professor of Advertising, Southern Methodist University

Peg Murphy , Associate Professor, Communication Dept., AAF AdClub Advisor, Columbia College Chicago

Joel M. Nichols , M.B.A., Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis

Daniel John Petek , Education Board of Directors, AAF, Advertising Instructor, Washington State University

Larry Powell , Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Advertising & Public Relations, Gaylord College , University of Oklahoma

Jan LeBlanc Wicks , Professor & Vice Chair, School of Journalism and Strategic Media, University of Arkansas

Returning Agency Members

Wendy Aldrich , EVP, Managing Partner, Universal McCann

Michael Bassik , Founder & CEO, Axel Solutions , LLC

Brad Bennett , Chief Firestarter, Wildfire

Scott Bishoff , SVP Client Director, Canvas World Wide

Allen Bosworth , President, EP+Co

Laura Jean Bracken , President/COO, Palisades

Dean Broadhead , CEO, broadhead.

Jeffrey Buntin, Jr. , President & CEO, The Buntin Group

Brad Casper , Chief Executive Officer, Heart and Soul Marketing

Jason Chebib , GM, The Americas, System1

Brandon Cooke , Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB

Stephanie Crockett , President & COO, Mower

Steve Erich , Founder & President, Erich & Kallman

Fay Ferguson , Co-Owner & Co-CEO, Burrell Communications

Marina Filippelli , CEO, Orci

Cary Hatch , Managing Director, Hart MDB+

Patrick Kiss , President, BSSP

Jeff Larson , President/COO, Mediassociates

Victor Lee , President, Advantage Unified Commerce, Advantage Solutions

Luis Miguel Messianu , Founder, Creative Chairman & CEO, Alma

Bob Morrison , CEO, Morrison Agency

Krista Nicholson , President, Motive

Ingrid Otero-Smart , President/CEO, Casanova //McCann

Dave Ronk , Marketing Engineer, The Shipyard

Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Client Officer, Stein IAS

Duff Stewart , CEO, GSD&M

Meredith Vaughan , CEO, Vladimir Jones

Aaron Walton , CEO, Walton Isaacson

Returning Advertising Members

Nicole Apple , ANA Agency Relations Committee Co-Chair, Former Head of Global Strategic Agency Management, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Homi Battiwalla , Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global

Maya Battle , Director, Marketing Intelligence, Macmillan Publishers

Adam Benaroya , Director, Global Media Capabilities & Operations, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Katrina Bott , Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited

Denis Budniewski , Director, Marketing, Agency Strategy and Production Transformation, Verizon

Amy Bytell , Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive

Charles Chappell , Vice President, Innovation and R&D, The Hershey Company

Michael Cruz , VP of Marketing, National Cycling League

Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D., Global Vice-President, Research, Development & Innovation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

John Fredette , Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison

Katherine Freeley , Global Head of Media & Digital, Procurement, Novartis

Linda Gharib , Director, Brand and Corporate Communications, Wolters Kluwer

Daniel Glantz , Former Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG

Lee Hsieh , Global CRM & Digital Experience Acceleration Lead, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Alia Kemet, Senior Vice President, Global Creative & Digital Transformation, McCormick & Company, Inc.

Valerie Light , Former Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications

Jim Low , President, Rip Van

Ian McDonald , Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands

Renee Milliaressis, Chief Media Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Jason Morros, Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing, Edison Properties

Gary P. Osifchin , CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser

Justin Parnell , Vice President, Marketing, Strategy & ESG, Mondelez International, Inc.

Simona Rabsatt Butler , Sr. Director, Global Sourcing - Media, Visa

Erin Silver , Director, Social Media and Growth Marketing, Exclusive Resorts

Amy Spiridakis , Vice President, Marketing, Target Corporation

Kwan Yim , Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi

Doug Zarkin , Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Pearle Vision

Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. BBB National Programs oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, privacy, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

