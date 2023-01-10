Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.4 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.6 billion, distributions of $887 million and net outflows of $260 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM

By investment vehicle: 11/30/2022 Flows Depreciation Distributions 12/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:











Advisory $19,572 ($379) ($562) $ - $18,631 Japan Subadvisory 8,770 99 (409) (84) 8,376 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,598 (59) (173) - 5,366 Total Institutional Accounts 33,940 (339) (1,144) (84) 32,373 Open-end Funds 38,695 76 (1,206) (662) 36,903 Closed-end Funds 11,549 3 (262) (141) 11,149 Total AUM $84,184 ($260) ($2,612) ($887) $80,425

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

