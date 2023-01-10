Costco Adds Phexxi® to Member Prescription Program

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) today announced that Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate) has been added to the Costco Member Prescription Program, giving millions of additional women access to this innovative hormone-free contraceptive.

"We are pleased to partner with Costco, the largest warehouse club and third-largest retailer in America, to expand Phexxi's footprint in the cash space," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem. "This program enables Costco members with no insurance or whose plans have denied coverage to fill their Phexxi prescriptions at a reduced cost."

The Costco Member Prescription Program is a prescription drug discount card program that provides eligible Costco members and their eligible dependents the ability to obtain lower prices on Phexxi and other participating drugs at participating pharmacies.

Costco members who are uninsured and want to pay cash for their Phexxi prescription, or who have been denied coverage by their insurer, may use this program to fill their Phexxi prescriptions for less than the typical cash pay cost.

The pricing available through the discount card applies at their local Costco pharmacies, Costco mail order and thousands of participating neighborhood pharmacies.

About Evofem

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com .

