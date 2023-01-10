Hyland named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Content Services 2022 Vendor Assessment

Hyland recognized for developer support, federation and governance, and strategy

CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider with two decades of success delivering secure cloud-based solutions, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Content Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.

Backed by innovative technologies, security-driven policies and the support of an always-on team of experts, the Hyland Cloud delivers multi-instance and/or multi-tenant SaaS solutions that are administered, governed and supported by expert Hyland engineers – and available globally in the company's co-located data centers or in public data centers operated by Hyland's trusted partners. Hyland's robust product roadmaps will ensure continued delivery of new solutions and features in the cloud across its portfolio.

The IDC MarketScape recognized Hyland for its:

Developer support: "These capabilities allow developers and business users alike to quickly build, test, and deploy custom applications and workflows to suit specific business needs. Hyland also provides developers with a wide range of tools and support channels to accelerate custom application development."

Federation and governance: "In addition to supporting a wide range of governance operational standards and certifications, Hyland platforms feature strong records and retention capabilities, enabling organizations to secure and protect critical information and develop solutions that adhere to relevant government regulations. Hyland also boasts strong content federation capabilities to allow users to gain a single view of information across content silos with federated content, search, and manage in place."

Strategy: "Hyland offers a wide breadth of content and digital asset management solutions to the market. In addition to Alfresco, Hyland's product portfolio includes OnBase, Perceptive Content, and Nuxeo. Core components of each are being adopted into Hyland's next-generation cloud services platform, Hyland Experience platform."

"The IDC MarketScape's assessment reinforces what we and our customers know: that we're a Leader in cloud-based technology and capabilities to drive our customers' success," said Will Milewski, Hyland's Senior Vice President of Cloud Platform Engineering. "Not only are we executing on that objective today, we're proving that we'll play a key role in reinventing content services and meeting our customers' needs in the future."

Source: "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Content Services 2022 Vendor Assessment", December 2022, IDC # US48315822.

