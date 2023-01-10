Iron Horse Marketing and Silver Ridge Advisors form New Alliance to bring Management Consulting to the Sports Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Horse Marketing and Silver Ridge Advisors (SRA) announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance designed to bring elite management consulting expertise to the sports, media and entertainment industries.

Founded in 2017 by sports industry veteran, Rob DiGisi, Iron Horse provides clients with the expertise that comes from three decades of building brands, driving revenue and delivering breakthrough marketing solutions. SRA is a management, analytics and technology consulting firm built on the expertise of accomplished executives, investors and consultants. SRA has an alternative model to typical consulting firms, staffing engagements with the firm's partners who average over twenty years of operating experience in the industries they serve, rather than with junior associates.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Daryl and his team of veteran business leaders" said Rob DiGisi. "With their diverse industry and functional experience and their ability to transform business models, guide strategic acquisitions and improve operational efficiencies, they expand and elevate the services of Iron Horse." He continued, "Big consulting's inexperienced client teams and imbalanced pricing model are not a fit for the specific needs of sports-related organizations. By combining SRAs talents with Iron Horse's experience, entrepreneurial approach and broad industry knowledge, we can deliver for clients in a way other consulting firms cannot."

SRA founder, Daryl Twitchell, added: "We've worked in the sports, media and entertainment industries since 2008, for both mature companies and new ventures. We're proud to have worked with WWE for years, and when the XFL was reignited in 2018, SRA was enlisted to define the strategic plan and lead the tactical build-out. With Rob's broad skills and record of sports marketing innovation, along with Iron Horse's stable of sales and marketing specialists, we are better equipped to apply our leadership, technical skills and commercial acumen to the worlds of sports, media and entertainment."

About Iron Horse Marketing

Iron Horse Marketing delivers high-level strategic counsel, marketing innovation and operational leadership for sports, experiential and consumer marketing clients. Founded in 2017, Iron Horse's industry expertise comes from extensive experience with leagues, teams, sponsors, licensees, agencies, consumer brands and the media. Iron Horse's founder and president, Rob DiGisi, also teaches the Sports Management courses at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Silver Ridge Advisors

Founded in 2008 by Daryl Twitchell, SRA has worked with Fortune 500 and mid-size companies as a trusted advisor, collaborative partner and enabler of results. SRA helps organizations design and build new entities, drive profitable growth, and transform operations and technology. Major client industries include media & technology, consumer products & retail, financial services, healthcare, industrials and private equity. SRA's professionals were trained at the top consulting firms and were executives and investors in the industries they serve.

