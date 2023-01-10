TD Charitable Foundation Will Award $7 Million to Housing Non-Profits Helping Renters in Need

The 17th annual Housing for Everyone grant program will fund organizations providing rental assistance, restoring affordable housing units and/or increasing organizational capacity to do the above.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced the launch of its 17th annual Housing for Everyone grant competition. This year, the competition will focus on organizations delivering rental assistance, rehabilitating affordable housing properties, and building organizational capacity to address resident sustainability for the long-term. The Foundation will award a total of $7 million to 37 non-profit organizations across 17 states and Washington, D.C.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank) (PRNewswire)

Affordable housing is becoming increasingly out of reach, particularly given inflation and rapidly rising rental costs. This is especially true for individuals and families who were already struggling. Housing nonprofits are often left scrambling to meet the growing demand for affordable housing units and emergency rental assistance – all while managing new organizational capacity challenges.

"Housing organizations are on the front lines of this growing affordable housing crisis. They are called upon time and time again to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. We expect the demand for affordable units and assistance with rent to increase, so our 17th annual Housing for Everyone grant program centers on supporting those organizations delivering rental assistance, rehabilitating affordable housing properties, and building organizational capacity to address resident sustainability for the long-term," said Paige Carlson-Heim, Director of the TD Charitable Foundation.

Since its inception in 2005, the Housing for Everyone grant program has awarded more than $42 million to non-profit organizations and helped support over 500 affordable housing initiatives in the US communities TD serves.

The Housing for Everyone grant program supports TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment, as well as the Bank's efforts to help people live with greater financial confidence through the TD Ready Commitment, TD's corporate citizenship platform. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting $775 million towards community giving by 2030 across four drivers of change – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health – to open the doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow.

Application Details

To be considered for a grant through the Housing for Everyone competition, applicants must be affordable housing providers who are preserving or rehabilitating affordable housing, providing rental assistance funds, and/or seeking to strengthen organizational capacity.

For additional details and to access the 2023 Housing for Everyone grant competition application, please visit: https://www.td.com/us/en/about-us/communities/ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/housing-for-everyone. Applications are open until 4:00 p.m. (EST) on February 14, 2023. Winners will be announced in May 2023.

About Housing for Everyone

Since inception in 2005, the TD Charitable Foundation's annual Housing for Everyone grant program has awarded more than $42 million to over 500 affordable housing initiatives. The Housing for Everyone grant competition supports TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment through its corporate citizenship platform, The TD Ready Commitment, which actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality and environmental wellbeing, enabling people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world. As part of The TD Ready Commitment, TD targets US $775 million in total contributions toward community giving by 2030 in four critical areas: Financial Security, a more Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health.

Through this platform, TD aspires to create a more inclusive tomorrow — helping people of all backgrounds feel more confident, not just about their finances, but about their ability to achieve their goals. Visit: https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $292 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TD Charitable Foundation