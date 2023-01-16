CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Enovix Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") (NASDAQ: ENVX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enovix common stock (or Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. common stock prior to July 15, 2021) between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Enovix, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, Enovix overstated its ability to produce batteries at commercial scale. Despite touting its "meaningful progress" in developing its manufacturing capabilities, Enovix continued to face serious production problems. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

DEADLINE: March 7, 2023

Aggrieved Enovix investors only have until March 7, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong