ATRenew to Provide Uninterrupted Services During Chinese New Year

Offline Stores and Platforms Will Continue to Support the Circulation of Pre-owned Products During the New Year Holiday

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that its core AHS Recycle, PJT Marketplace, and Paipai Marketplace businesses will provide uninterrupted services during Chinese New Year. ATRenew's offline stores, platforms, and fulfillment network will continue to deliver premium recycling services to consumers and merchant users throughout the festive period.

Mainland China's 2023 Chinese New Year holiday takes place from January 21 to January 27. During the holiday, AHS Recycle and Paipai's offline stores will modify their business hours to reflect shopping malls' adjusted opening times, ensuring that users are seamlessly provided with the full range of recycling channels: from in-store, to door-to-door, to delivery. Furthermore, users who submit orders during this period will still receive the Company's 10-day price match pledge, guaranteeing they obtain the highest recycling price during the holiday period. PJT Marketplace's core auction events will continue to be held, and Paipai's online business will provide uninterrupted delivery services throughout the holiday for the fifth successive year. The Company's online platforms' pre- and after-sales support will be fully available online, and operation centers and city-level operation stations will collect and ship goods as usual.

Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew, commented, "We fully recognize the strong demand from consumers to dispose of superfluous possessions to welcome the Chinese New Year. To better meet this demand, we launched our uninterrupted Chinese New Year service at AHS offline stores in 2021, unceasingly providing our customers with safe and convenient recycling services for electronic devices during the holiday. For the holiday period, we are expanding our uninterrupted service to multiple categories such as luxury goods, gold, vintage liquor, and diamonds. This upgrade will make it even more convenient for our customers to receive cashback while continuing the tradition of 'out with the old and in with the new'. Our platform business PJT Marketplace guarantees fulfillment for our merchant users during the holiday, ensuring the seamless circulation of pre-owned electronic devices. As a result, small- and medium-sized businesses can generate a steady stream of income by providing consumers with a 'new year savings' recycling service for high-quality pre-owned devices through Paipai. As we enter the Year of the Rabbit, we look forward to successfully providing our users with an optimized and more accessible recycling experience through our uninterrupted services during the festive period."

