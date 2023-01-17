CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION PLEDGING $1 MILLION IN SUPPORT TO INDIVIDUALS AND COMMUNITIES IMPACTED BY RECENT BACK-TO-BACK STORMS ACROSS CALIFORNIA

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Fire Foundation announced today it will pledge up to $1 million in disaster relief to under-resourced communities heavily impacted by the recent deadly storms ravaging the state.

California Fire Foundation's Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) provides on-the-spot relief for fire victims through $250 SAVE Card (PRNewswire)

The California Fire Foundation is partnering with Community Based Organizations (CBOs) on the ground to assess needs and directly distribute the $1 million in aid to those hardest hit and in need of support.

Whether impacted by an unprecedented wildfire, mudslide, flood, earthquake or a global pandemic, the California Fire Foundation stands ready to help Californians when they need it most.

"Here at the California Fire Foundation, our mission is to support survivors, firefighters and communities affected by natural disasters," said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. "These unrelenting storms we are all experiencing across every inch of California have a devastating and disproportionate impact on already under-resourced communities. This $1 million in relief supports the critical needs of those most impacted by these catastrophic storms."

The initial disbursement in aid will be 500 SAVE cards totaling $125,000 in disaster relief aid, distributed in partnership with Cal OES at the Merced County Fairgrounds starting January 18th.

The California Fire Foundation's wide variety of programs, from immediate assistance to long-term recovery, supports vital needs of those affected by natural disaster, while being committed to the mission of providing emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect across the state.

For more information on California Fire Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund and how to support this vital program, visit www.cafirefoundation.org/programs/disaster-relief-programs.

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. cafirefoundation.org.

The California Fire Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, supporting fallen firefighter families, firefighters and the communities they protect. (PRNewsfoto/California Fire Foundation) (PRNewswire)

