PILLZ LAUNCHES NFT WEARABLES OF THE FUTURE: PHYGITAL STARTUP FUNDED BY XSOLLA MERGES WEB3 WITH REAL WORLD

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillz , pioneer of wearable devices for NFT collectibles and NFT gaming, has raised a pre-seed round from industry-leading Xsolla, the gaming payment platform founded by Aleksandr "Shurick" Agapitov that is used by developers to create, monetize, and scale video games globally.

Pillz is an extension of a digital identity - the device makes NFT collectibles and NFT games tangible, so users have a deeply immersive experience interacting with their NFTs in physical reality. Users can upload their NFTs to Pillz without transferring the token to the device, requiring verification of its ownership.

Wearables of the future are phygital: Pillz enables people to wear their NFTs as an accessory – whether it is a necklace, bracelet, keychain, or anything else. The leading fashion and jewelry brands can collaborate with Pillz to create limited NFT collections and produce unique accessory designs.

The device's functionality allows users to interact with characters from NFT games. Pillz presents its own game – featuring an environment to breed, grow and progress digital pets unique to each device.

"Pillz represents what I always look for in teams - a passion for changing the world and a vision to do it. The next evolution in web3 is happening in hardware, and I'm happy to be a part of it with the team at Pillz," Aleksandr Agapitov, Xsolla founder and Pillz Board of Directors member, said. "Together with our strategic partner Xsolla, we are laying the foundation for web3 infrastructure, merging digital with physical." Marat Saakyan, CEO of Pillz, added.

Furthermore, 2023 will see an SDK for developers worldwide to create original content for the device. Any existing NFT game may also get an additional dimension of gaming mechanics with Pillz.

Pillz aims to be the leading phygital ecosystem for people to interact with their NFTs in real life, extending their digital identity. Pillz will launch sales in Q2 2023 following a beta-release of 100 devices dropped earlier in December 2022, available for secondary sales at market.pillz.tech .

