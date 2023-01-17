Trackunit acquires German contractor services provider Flexcavo

Global IoT services provider Trackunit has started 2023 with a bang after it closed a deal in early January for Berlin-based ConTech startup Flexcavo.

AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IoT services provider Trackunit has this month closed a deal for Germany's Flexcavo enabling the telematics specialist to extend its reach in the contractor market.

Soeren Brogaard, CEO, Trackunit (PRNewsfoto/Trackunit) (PRNewswire)

The agreement, which closed on January 1, will see Flexcavo continue to build its software solution to contractors and rental clients across Europe. Berlin-based Flexcavo specializes in data-enabled workflow and process management through the construction sector enabling contractors and rental companies to increase their efficiency, lower costs and improve the team's collaboration across construction sites, yards, and headquarters.

"We're delighted to welcome Flexcavo into the Trackunit group and this significantly strengthens our offering to contractors and those with mixed fleets," said Soeren Brogaard, CEO of Trackunit. "We're looking forward to leveraging Flexcavo's expertise and make sure we're serving our customers in the best way possible moving forward.

"Our team has doubled in the last 18 months and with the acquisition of Flexcavo, we're on track to continue growing," said Brogaard. "We're ambitious and this move fits perfectly with our overall strategy."

Trackunit currently has just under 400 employees.

"We are excited and proud to join forces with Trackunit," said Flexcavo Co-Founder Benedict Aicher. "This enables us to double down on our ambition to be the leading partner for every contractor who strives for excellence and wants to make the most of every single job.

"Being part of the Trackunit ecosystem allows for a deeper integration into the contractor value chain and beyond," he said. "I know the Trackunit team shares our commitment to build the most useful industry for the world, and I can't wait to get started."

Fellow Co-Founder Leonhard Fricke additionally highlights the potential for Flexcavo, which employs approximately 30 staff, to make their solutions for customers even better.

"It will boost our developing capabilities significantly so that contractors and rental companies can benefit from even faster feature releases, real-time data across all machinery, and even more automation of processes between site, yard, and headquarters," he said. "Making our offering available in other key markets and supporting customers in their digitization efforts will be our key mission going forward."

Brogaard added that the acquisition should also enable Trackunit to manage the rental/contractor relationship even better in the future.

"It's adding new capabilities and will allow rentals and contractors to smooth out any hiccups relating to machine usage, efficiencies and productivity," he said. "It fits with the industry-wide purpose to eliminate downtime and any move that brings us closer to that goal can only make construction better."

About Trackunit

Trackunit is the leading SaaS-based IoT solution and machine insights provider to the global construction equipment industry. Trackunit collects and analyzes machine data in real-time to deliver actionable, proactive, and predictive information, empowering customers with data-driven foresight.

Trackunit promises to lead the technology engagement to help eliminate downtime. The ambition of this mission is not only to recover from budget and schedule overruns, but also to re-establish the reputation of the industry for innovation and leadership.

From operator safety and machine health to business optimization, Trackunit's industry-leading telematics software, hardware and fleet management services benefit the everyday operations of the customers worldwide. Trackunit services its customers worldwide from its offices in Denmark, Canada, United States, and Singapore, Sweden, Norway, France, Holland, Germany, UK, Australia, and Japan.

Visit Trackunit.com to learn more.

About Flexcavo

Flexcavo was founded in July 2020 by Benedict Aicher and Leonhard Fricke with the goal of accelerating the digitalization of the construction industry. The company's platform helps to streamline construction projects by providing data-driven resource scheduling and telematics enabled workflow automation.

As a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry, Flexcavo enables the exchange of machine and logistics data between new and existing IT systems through API interfaces. This creates an orchestrated ecosystem across construction-sites with automated workflows for construction machines, equipment, and material, making the construction process more efficient and effective. With its innovative approach and cutting-edge technology, Flexcavo is revolutionizing the way the construction industry operates.

Visit www.flexcavo.com to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984196/Soeren_Brogaard.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984198/Trackunit_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984203/Flexcavo_Logo.jpg

Trackunit (PRNewsfoto/Trackunit) (PRNewswire)

Flexcavo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Flexcavo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trackunit