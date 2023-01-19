Delinea a Leader Again in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced it has been recognized again as a Leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management. In its first year listed in the report under the new brand, Delinea was not only named an Overall Leader, but was also identified as a Product Leader, Innovation Leader, and Market Leader.

Conceived to help buyers find the product that best meets their needs, the KuppingerCole report evaluated 25 vendors, assessing their capabilities, relative market share, and innovative approaches to providing PAM solutions. Among other recognitions, Delinea was also noted as a Leader in all correlated views including Market Champions, Technology Leaders, and Big Ones (an Innovation/Market leadership matrix).

GET COMPLIMENTARY ACCESS TO THE 2023 KUPPINGERCOLE LEADERSHIP COMPASS FOR PRIVILEGED ACCESS MANAGEMENT: https://delinea.com/resources/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-report

"Delinea is proud to continue our history of recognized PAM leadership in the 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. "The report's evaluation indicates that Delinea is offering a complete set of PAM capabilities for vaulting, privilege elevation, and empowering least privilege approaches to privileged access. We intend to further increase our market leadership in 2023, accelerating innovation and extending our product portfolio, including bringing the new Delinea Platform to market."

Delinea strengths highlighted in the report include:

Deep Active Directory (AD) integration for complex configurations

Strong multi-factor authentication (MFA) and identity federation support

A mature PAM-as-a-Service offering

Strong endpoint management capabilities

A user interface that leverages current UX trends for ease of use

Threat analytics using machine learning for real-time identification

Get complimentary access to the report to learn more about Delinea's PAM leadership: https://delinea.com/resources/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-report

For more information about Delinea visit delinea.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2023. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

