InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Baseball Cap Design (HOF-299)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a customized baseball hat that would comfortably fit over a ponytail or other hairstyle," said an inventor, from Conroe, Texas, "so I invented the DAYE RENEE. My design would offer a better fit for people with thicker or fuller hair."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a baseball cap. In doing so, it would allow for multiple hairstyles such as a ponytail. As a result, it ensures that the cap fits properly around the hairstyle. It also enhances comfort, style and sun protection. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population, particularly individuals with thicker hair. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

