LIM College Names Eda Sanchez-Persampieri as Dean of Graduate Studies

Accomplished entrepreneurship educator will lead graduate-level programs into the future

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eda Sanchez-Persampieri has been named as Dean of Graduate Studies at LIM College. Located in New York City, LIM College is focused on educating and preparing students for successful careers in the business of fashion and lifestyle.

(PRNewsfoto/LIM College) (PRNewswire)

As Dean of Graduate Studies, Sanchez-Persampieri will be responsible for all aspects of graduate-level education at LIM College, including hiring and mentoring faculty, developing curricula, creating new programs, and overseeing student advising.

Sanchez-Persampieri comes to LIM College from St. Francis College, where she served as Director of Entrepreneurship Programs and the Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship. She was also an assistant professor in the Department of Management and Information Technology, teaching courses and developing curricula in entrepreneurship, fashion and retailing, marketing, management, and operations.

From 2015-2017, Sanchez-Persampieri taught graduate courses at LIM College, including Retail Management, Consumer Behavior, and Product Development. She also developed a course on fashion entrepreneurship and served as an academic advisor for master's degree students.

Said LIM College President Elizabeth S. Marcuse, "The appointment of Eda Sanchez-Persampieri as Dean of Graduate Studies is an important step in the strategic plan to advance graduate-level education at LIM College."

"As an accomplished educator and entrepreneurial innovator, Dean Sanchez-Persampieri will spearhead the development of new partnerships within the fashion and lifestyle industry, design a graduate enrollment plan, and help us tell the compelling story of how an LIM College graduate education helps students achieve their dream careers. We are thrilled to have such a talented professional join our team."

Sanchez-Persampieri has nearly two decades of experience in the fashion and lifestyle industry, including holding director positions and being a member of the brand launch teams for Sean John, Daisy Fuentes, and Flint & Tinder. She has also served as a Senior Production Manager for retailer County Seat and worked as a retail and apparel small business development consultant, consulting on the launch of more than 50 small businesses since 2005.

The author of multiple published articles and case studies on entrepreneurship education, Sanchez-Persampieri is a member of the Academy of Management, the Eastern Academy of Management, the International Council for Small Business, the American Marketing Association, and the Society of Human Resources Professionals. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Master of Science degree in Organizational Management from St. Joseph's University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Merchandising from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Currently, she is completing a doctoral program in Organizational Management at Johnson & Wales University and will defend her dissertation this spring.

LIM College offers Master of Professional Studies degree programs in Fashion Marketing, Fashion Merchandising and Retail Management, Global Fashion Supply Chain Management, The Business of Fashion, and The Business of Cannabis, as well as a Master of Science degree program in Consumer Analytics.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is a female-led and owned institution focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and learning by doing through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Ross Stores, The Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Saks Fifth Avenue, Cannabis Creative, and The National Football League.

Contact: Anne Roman

aroman@anneroman.com

419.708.5171

Meredith Finnin

meredith.finnin@limcollege.edu

646.218.2156

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LIM COLLEGE