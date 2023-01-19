SteelCloud Cyber Software Locks Down Nuclear Power Utility Company IT Infrastructure

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS cyber compliance software developer, announced today its ConfigOS technology has been licensed to a major U.S. energy company to secure nuclear power critical assets.

SteelCloud's software will be used to harden assets using the STIG (Security Technical Implementation Guide) system-level controls. The initial implementation will be deployed to support the NIST security framework. The ConfigOS agent-less architecture provides unique benefits to critical infrastructure operators because it performs its cyber work without the need to load software on the assets that it secures.

According to Gartner, "attacks on organizations in critical infrastructure sectors have increased dramatically, from less than 10 in 2013 to almost 400 in 2020 — a 3,900% change." Gartner also predicts that by 2025, "30% of critical infrastructure organizations will experience a security breach that will result in the halting of an operations- or mission-critical cyber-physical system."

"Protecting critical infrastructure is increasingly becoming a top priority for government regulators due to the potential impact of potential breaches, said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud Chief Operating Officer. "Our years of experience in classified environments and weapon systems, positions us to be a valuable resource to security-focused utility companies. Our ConfigOS automation software effectively and efficiently, gets and keeps, organizations compliant with the industry-standard STIG controls and CIS Benchmarks."

About ConfigOS

SteelCloud's ConfigOS software is currently implemented in hundreds of commercial and government organizations. Use cases for ConfigOS range from business, cloud, SCADA, and weapon systems. ConfigOS scans and remediates hundreds of system-level controls in minutes. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and SIEM dashboard integration is provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden hundreds of system-level controls around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses CISCO network devices, Apache, Red Hat 5/6/7/8, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-cybersecurity/ .

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or info@steelcloud.com. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com, or contact Jamie Coffey at jcoffey@steelcloud.com.

View original content:

SOURCE SteelCloud LLC