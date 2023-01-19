Vial Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase II Clinical Trial TLL018-205 for the Treatment of Plaque Psoriasis Sponsored by Highlightll Pharmaceutical

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the clinical trial TLL018-205, a Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TLL-018 in human subjects with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This study is sponsored by Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Highlightll Pharmaceutical, USA), a pharmaceutical company focusing on drug development for immune and inflammatory diseases.

TLL-018 is a novel, highly potent, and selective TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor. TYK2 and JAK1 are the key regulators of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Patient screening and enrollment is underway, the first patient has been enrolled and has received the first dose. Screening was completed within 6 days by the site team at Integrative Skin Science and Research in Sacramento, CA, run by principal investigator, Dr. Raja Sivamani. Integrative Skin Science and Research is a full-spectrum adult and pediatric medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology practice with unique expertise in integrative skin health and wellness and cutting-edge clinical trial research.

"We are elated to have enrolled our first patient in the TLL018-205 trial. This is a significant milestone for the trial and a noteworthy achievement for our clinical operations team. The investigators on this trial are exceptional and have done a remarkable job pre-screening and using modern patient recruitment tactics," said Joshua Ondatje, VP of Clinical Operations at Vial.

"We are pleased to hear that Vial has enrolled the first patient for the study. We hope that with the help of Vial's tech-enabled clinical management services, we can complete this trial expeditiously and with high quality," said Vance Oertel, VP of Clinical Operations at Highlightll Pharmaceutical, USA.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

