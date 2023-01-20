InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle License Scanning System (KOC-1154)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to filter out motorists with DUIs, invalid tags, unpaid tickets, and other issues so that only law-abiding citizens are behind the wheel," said an inventor, from Dollard Des Ormeaux, QC, Canada, "so I invented the D L P ( DRIVERS LICENSE PLUS). My design could provide added peace of mind for drivers on the road."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective license scanning system to help prevent drunk driving. In doing so, it prevents the vehicle from starting if the driver's license has been revoked, has multiple tickets or another issue. As a result, it could enhance safety. The invention features a tamperproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KOC-1154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp